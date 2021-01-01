Managing editor Rob Lorei joined WEDU PBS in 2001 to anchor Tampa Bay Week. Now titled Florida This Week, it is the longest-running news and political affairs program in West Central Florida.

Lorei earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from Antioch College where he reported for NPR station WYSO-FM 91.3. Lorei continued to engage in a thoughtful dialog as a regular contributor to WEDU and WTOG-TV after moving to Florida. Before moderating Florida This Week, Lorei co-founded the public radio station WMNF in 1979 where he was the host of Radioactivity on WMNF-FM 88.5.

His Suncoast Emmy-nominated work at WEDU includes moderating televised debates for Florida’s attorney general election (2002), the Tampa mayoral race (2003), the U.S. Senate primaries (2004), and the gubernatorial primaries (2006). Lorei has interviewed notable newsmakers including President Jimmy Carter, Ralph Nader, Ferdie Pacheco, Sen. Mel Martinez, Janet Reno, Darryl Jones, E.J. Dionne, John Dean, Tampa mayors Dick Greco and Pam Iorio, Gov. Charlie Crist and Bill Moyers over the past two decades.